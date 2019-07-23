CRC welcomes 3 new staff members

Sarah Bowdridge

Three women have recently joined the staff at the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.



Sarah Bowdridge is the Good Start programs new maternal health worker. She will provide prenatal and postnatal services in High Prairie, Grouard, East Prairie and Peavine.



Bowdridge will also provide home visitation services for those expecting families and new parents who prefer or can not leave home. She offers fun and informative groups for expecting families and parents with infants.



Call Bowdridge at [780] 523-2715, Extension 27.



Kaytland Lapointe and Melody Pruden are Success Coaches with the Stronger Together home visitation program. This program offers in-home free and confidential training and support services for families with children.



Lapointe and Pruden offer parent education, family life skills, child development activities and assessment, social/relationship building supports and assistance with basic needs and health concerns. Any family can join and receive weekly assistance in the comfort of their home.



Call [780] 523-9861 to join the Stronger Together home visitation program today.