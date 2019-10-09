CRC Live Radio Auction is off the air

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Live Radio Auction appears to be history.



“It’s off,” says Lois Dunn, who chairs the CRC board.



“We’re going to try something different to raise funds.”



The CRC will raise funds when it operates a food concession at the Halloween Flashlight Night at EC Bar Ranch on Oct. 19.



“We plan to host a family dance next April or May,” Dunn says.



The decision was finalized at the CRC board meeting Sept. 30.



Dunn says the CRC does not know if the auction fundraiser will ever return.



The CRC is grateful for the community response.



“We thank everyone for their support over the years,” Dunn says.



“Businesses and organizations are generous in donating items and we always got lots of volunteers.”



First held in 2012, the CRC auction annually raised about $15,000 for special projects.



About 100 to 150 items were up for bids at the event each year.



Traditionally the event was held on Sunday in mid to late November.



Funds raised from the auction supported Santa’s Little Helper program, youth program equipment at the children’s centre and continued upgrades to the facility, Dunn says.



Last year, funds were also designated to enhance the Tot Park on 51 Avenue.