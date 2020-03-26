Craving Take-Out?

With COVID-19 forcing many restaurants and food service establishments to minimize how they serve their clients, we asked around High Prairie, AB to see where you can satisfy those hunger pangs.

Nado’s Pizzeria (click for menu) – Take-Out Only – 11am-9pm daily – In-town delivery only, after 1pm. 780-536-0024

Amiro’s – Take-Out Only – 8am-9pm Daily – 7820-523-4493

Boondocks – Take-Out Only – In-town delivery Only – 780-523-5544

Mon-Thur 11am-9pm , Drive-thru Only – Fri-Sat – 11am-10pm

Closed – Sundays

Burger Baron – Take-Out Only – M-F 11am-10pm, Sat&Sun – 10am-10pm – 780-523-3331

KFC – Take-Out Only – 11:30am-8pm Daily – NO CASH – DEBIT ONLY – 780-523-3233

Orion’s Restaurant – Take-Out Only – 11am-7pm – Mon-Sat (These hours are set until the end of March). 780-523-3928

Subways is Take-Out Only. 780-523-5567

A & W is Drive-Thru Only. 780-523-3332

POP-IN, Circle-K, Fas-Gas/Esso Express remain open with regular hours. Shell Snack and Carr Wash – 6am-10pm Daily.

Freson Bros. is open 7am-10pm Daily, with 7am-8am, called the Golden Hour, designated for the elderly and immune-compromised.

Super A is open 9am-8pm Mon-Sat with 9am-10am, called the Golden Hour, designated for the elderly and immune-compromised. They are open Sundays from 10am-5pm.

Eva’s Cafe, Smitty’s, Family Inn, and Fresh Inspirations are currently closed. Muneeb’s was not available.

If you know of any other business you would like to see listed or if you are a business that would like to list your menu or services contact us here.