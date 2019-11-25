Crash kills 2 near Slave Lake

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An accident west of Slave Lake Nov. 24 has killed two people, both 23 years old.

RCMP Media Relations Group Const. Patrick Lambert says Slave Lake RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 2 near Range Road 73 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The fatal collision involved a small sedan and small SUV vehicle on Highway 2 near Range Road 73 at Nine Mile bridge. Both victims died on scene.

Slave Lake RCMP were assisted by the RCMP collision analyst. Traffic was rerouted to the secondary roadways through the hamlets of Widewater and Wagner.

Traffic delays occurred for several hours to conduct the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those deceased at this time,” says Lambert.

The names of the deceased will not be released.

Road conditions were described as icy.