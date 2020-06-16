Cox appointed to library board

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An active library patron and her love of reading has landed Kerrie Cox a position on the High Prairie Municipal Library Board.



High Prairie town council appointed Cox at its June 9 meeting.



“I…would like the opportunity to volunteer for something I enjoy doing,” writes Cox in her letter of interest.



She adds she welcomes the challenge of serving on the board and adds her eight years of experience in budgets and payroll would be an asset.



Cox has lived in High Prairie all her life and currently resides north of town.



Cox replaces Marie Brulotte, whose appointment came to an end.



Cox is appointed for three years.



The board meets once a month.