COVID-19 WEEKEND UPDATE – May 9 & 10, 2020

As of May 10, Alberta Health has confirmed 155 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours.

Globally, the world has reached over 4 million cases. This number is, of course, actual reported numbers. There are many cases unreported, mostly because they are asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) or they are not being tested for other reasons. In some countries, if a death occurs, they are not testing for the cause of death (some could be the result of COVID-19 , some are not), so these numbers may not be as accurate either.

There are 0 new cases in the North Zone in the last 48 hours. On May 8, it was reported that Mackenzie County had 30 cases, and the city of GP had 4, but over the weekend Mackenzie County went up 1 (and 1 more recovered) and Grande Prairie decreased by 1 total and 1 active case.

Just over 85% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 41 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

Currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 10 active cases. Out of a total of 31 cases, 21 people have recovered.

There are 5 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami). Out of a total of 67 cases, the highest number of cases in the North Zone, 52 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has reduced their number of active cases to 5 and out of a total of 37 cases, 29 people have recovered. There have been a total of 3 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

There are 227 cases in the North Zone, 6253 cases in Alberta, and 117 deaths in Alberta (82 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 7 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6253 cases, 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 4389 have recovered, which is just over 71.5% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. One in the South Zone and one in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 69,156 confirmed cases. There have been 4,906 deaths recorded.

There have been 32,096 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 1,300,696 confirmed cases. There are 78,771 deaths recorded.

There are 4,006,257 cases worldwide. There are 278,892 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, United Kingdom (moving up from 4th place), Russia (moving up from 5th place), and Italy. Canada holds at number 12.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (32,140), followed by Italy with 30,560 losses, Spain (26,621), and France (26,383). Other countries have not even reached the 10,000 mark, but Brazil has surpassed this number with 11,207, over the weekend.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news.

