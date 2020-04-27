COVID-19 WEEKEND UPDATE – April 25 & 26, 2020

As of April 26, Alberta Health has confirmed 247 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. There were 216 new cases on April 25.

There are a total of 20 new cases in the North Zone in the last 48 hours : 3 new cases in Mackezie County, 4 new cases in MD of Smoky River, 8 new cases in Big Lakes County, 1 new case in the city of Cold Lake, and 4 new cases in the city of Fort McMurray.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 49 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

Currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta. A few of the following municipalities are located in the county:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 19 active cases – the highest in the North Zone. Out of a total of 20 cases, 1 person has recovered.

There are 13 active cases in the MD of Smoky River. Out of a total of 55 cases, 32 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone. The MD of Smoky River is tied with Big Lakes County and the city of Fort McMurray for second highest amount of active cases in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County has 13 active cases and a total of 15 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

There are 185 cases in the North Zone, 4488 cases in Alberta, and 73 deaths in Alberta (10 in Edmonton zone, 46 in Calgary Zone, 14 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the South Zone). Of the 4488 cases, 20 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 1549 have recovered.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours.

Canada has 47,327 confirmed cases. There have been 2,617 deaths recorded.

There have been 17,846 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 928,619 confirmed cases. There are 52,459 deaths recorded.

There are 2,858,635 cases worldwide. There are 196,295 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. Canada ranks in the top 15. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 26,644 losses, followed by Spain (23,521), France (22,856), and the United Kingdom (20,732).

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

Resources

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there has been a drop in reports of child abuse & neglect, Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

A new website to connect volunteers with charities to see where help is needed is being launched called Alberta Cares Connector.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits, credits and support payments with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA): COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Support for Students and Recent Graduates Impacted by COVID-19 has been announced.