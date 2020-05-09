COVID-19 UPDATE – May 8, 2020

As of May 8, Alberta Health has confirmed 81 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 2 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. On May 6, it was reported that Mackenzie County had 30 cases, on May 7, 28 cases, and now today it is back to 30 cases – an increase of 2 cases. In the MD of Lesser Slave River (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) it was reported on May 6 & 7 that there was 1 new case, but today that number has been removed and there are only 5 total cases.

Just over 80.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 42 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 10 active cases. Out of a total of 30 cases, 20 people have recovered.

There are 10 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami). Out of a total of 67 cases, the highest number of cases in the North Zone, 47 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has reduced their number of active cases to 7 and out of a total of 37 cases, 27 people have recovered. There have been a total of 3 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

There are 227 cases in the North Zone, 6098 cases in Alberta, and 115 deaths in Alberta (81 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 6 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6098 cases, 17 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 4020 have recovered, which is just over 67% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Relaunch Strategy and lifted restrictions

Alberta prepares for Stage 1 of the Relaunch Strategy on May 14. Outdoor Gun Ranges have reopened on May 6 and Golf Course/Driving Ranges on May 1, with restrictions. Private and Municipal Campgrounds can re-open on May 14. Only certain Provincial Campgrounds will be allowed to open on June 1, but will begin to take online reservations on May 14. Other places of business with lifted restrictions on May 14 include:

Some retail businesses like clothing, furniture and book stores.

All farmers’ market vendors.

Some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops.

More scheduled surgeries and dental procedures.

Cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars can reopen for public seating at 50% capacity, but people will not be able to go to the bar to order drinks, they will need to be served at the table.

Museums and art galleries.

Some additional outdoor recreation.

Daycares and out-of-school care, with occupancy limits.

Summer camps, with occupancy limits (this could include summer school).

Post-secondary institutions will continue course delivery, but method (online, in-person or blend) will depend on the restrictions in place at each phase.

Certain restrictions will continue to be in place such as:

Gatherings of more than 15 people will not permitted.

Gatherings of 15 people or fewer must follow physical distancing and other public health guidelines.

Public attendance at businesses, facilities and events that have close physical contact will not be permitted, including: arts and culture festivals, major sporting events and concerts.

Movie theatres, pools, recreation centres, arenas, spas, nightclubs and gyms will remain closed.

Visiting patients in health care facilities will remain limited.

In-school classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students will remain prohibited.

Stage 2 of the Relaunch Strategy will be dependant on the success of implementing Stage 1, so the date is undetermined at this point.

Canada has 66,434 confirmed cases. There have been 4,569 deaths recorded.

There have been 30,406 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 1,282,003 confirmed cases. There are 77,126 deaths recorded.

There are 3,767,744 cases worldwide. There are 259,593 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and Russia. Canada holds at number 12.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (31,315), followed by Italy with 30,201 losses, Spain (26,299), and France (26,233). Other countries have not even reached the 10,000 mark, but Brazil is closing in on this number with 9,897 losses.

