COVID-19 UPDATE – May 6, 2020

As of May 6, Alberta Health has confirmed 70 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 8 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Just over 67% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 44 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 18 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami), the highest number of cases in the North Zone. Out of a total of 67 cases, 39 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has reduced their number of active cases to 11 and a total of 24 people have recovered. There have been a total of 3 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 11 active cases. Out of a total of 30 cases, 19 people have recovered.

The city of Fort McMurray has 8 active cases with 14 cases out of 22 recovered.

There are 229 cases in the North Zone, 5963 cases in Alberta, and 112 deaths in Alberta (78 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 6 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 5963 cases, 19 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 3552 have recovered, which is almost 60% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. All in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 63,496 confirmed cases. There have been 4,232 deaths recorded.

There have been 27,816 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 1,193,813 confirmed cases. There are 70,802 deaths recorded.

There are 3,595,662 cases worldwide. There are 247,652 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and France. Canada holds at number 12. The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (30,150), followed by Italy with 29,684 losses, Spain (25,857), and France (25,812).

Resources

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

Download ABTraceTogether a mobile contact tracing app that helps to let you know if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 – or if you’ve exposed others – while protecting your privacy.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellness Together Canada is online Mental Health and Substance Use Support. At no extra cost to Canadians it offers :

Wellness self-assessment and tracking. Self guided courses, apps, and other resources. Group coaching and community of support. Counselling by text or phone.

Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

Alberta Cares Connector is a website that connects volunteers with charities to see where help is needed.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits, credits and support payments with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA): COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Support for Students and Recent Graduates Impacted by COVID-19 has been announced.

Updated List of Symptoms

An updated list of symptoms was announced May 4 and is as follows:

Fever

A new cough or a chronic cough that is worsening

New or worsening shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Runny nose

If you are not tested for COVID-19, you MUST self-isolate for 10 days following the start of these symptoms and until you are feeling better (whichever is longer).

If you have any of the following additional symptoms, you may also be tested for COVID-19. While there is not a legal requirement to self-isolate, you should stay home and minimize contact with others until you are feeling better.

Complete the COVID-19 Self-Assessment for more information.

If you need immediate medical attention, call 911 and advise them that you may have COVID-19. Do not visit a hospital, doctor’s office, lab or healthcare facility for non-urgent medical needs without consulting Health Link 811 first.