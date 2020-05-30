COVID-19 UPDATE – May 29, 2020

As of May 29 Alberta Health has confirmed 24 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 3 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

89% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 44 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie reported 3 new cases bringing their total to 12 with 9 active cases. This makes it the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) now has 4 active cases, a total of 33 cases, and 29 recovered.

The MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) maintains 3 active cases for a total of 68 cases.

It was announced that the outbreak at Manoir Du Lac, McLennan, AB, has ended.

Calgary & Brooks can enter the last phase of Stage 1 Relaunch starting June 1, 2020.

We have reached the 3 month mark since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Alberta.

There are 242 cases in the North Zone, 6,979 cases in Alberta, and 143 deaths in Alberta (104 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 9 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,979 cases, 55 are in the hospital (up from 50 yesterday) and 4 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,218 cases have recovered, which is just under 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 89,407 confirmed cases. There have been 6,979 deaths recorded.

There have been 47,518 recovered cases in Canada which is just over 57.5% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,719,827 confirmed cases. There are 101,711 deaths recorded and 406,446 recovered cases.

There are 5,704,736 worldwide. There are 357,736 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,474,762 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(438,238), Russia(387,623), United Kingdom(272,607), and Spain(238,564). Canada holds at 13th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (38,243), followed by Italy (33,229), France (28,717) and Spain (27,121). Brazil has reached 26,754 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,500 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (177,604), Germany (164,245), Russia (159,257), and Italy (152,844). Spain (150,376) and Turkey (125,963) follow. All other countries are below 120,000 recovered cases.

The next update will be Monday, June 1, 2020.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.