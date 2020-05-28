COVID-19 UPDATE – May 27, 2020

As of May 27 Alberta Health has confirmed 25 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 3,168 tests.

There are 2 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

90.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie reported 2 new cases bringing their total to 8 with 5 active cases. This brings it it the highest zone with active cases along with Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 5 active cases for a total of 33 cases.

The MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) maintains 3 active cases for a total of 68 cases.

There are 237 cases in the North Zone, 6,926 cases in Alberta, and 141 deaths in Alberta (103 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,926 cases, 43 are in the hospital and 4 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,106 cases have recovered, which is 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MISC)

A new phenomenon has been reported in children who have contracted COVID-19. Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, MISC, is an infection that can affect multiple organs and systems such as kidneys, heart, blood vessels, and the nervous systems. Children or adolescents experience a high fever, a possible rash, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. If your child has any of these symptoms call 811 or take them to emergency.

Medical professionals have been treating MISC, which presents itself like Kawasaki Disease, with anti inflammatory treatments, like steroids. Cases are rare and seem to be presenting itself in patients who have contracted COVID-19 and does not appear to be a symptom of COVID-19, but rather an effect of a compromised immune system from fighting the coronavirus. More studies are being done as cases present themselves.

Alberta Health is closely monitoring cases in Alberta as well as learning more about active cases from across the globe. Children affected by MISC have been reported in the UK, Italy, the US, and Quebec.

1 case has been reported in Alberta. MISC is easily treated and the patient is reported as doing well.

Canada has 87,519 confirmed cases. There have been 6,765 deaths recorded.

There have been 46,164 recovered cases in Canada which is just over 57% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,678,843 confirmed cases. There are 99,031 deaths recorded and 384,902 recovered cases.

There are 5,491,678 cases worldwide. There are 349,190 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,327,388 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(391,222), Russia(370,680), United Kingdom(268,616), and Spain(236,259). Canada stays at 13th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (37,542), followed by Italy (33,072), France (28,599) and Spain (27,117). Brazil has reached 24,512 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,500 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Germany (161,967), Brazil (153,833), Spain(150,376), and Italy (144,658). Russia has passed Turkey with 131,129 and Turkey has reached 121,507. All other countries are below 120,000 recovered cases.

