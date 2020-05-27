COVID-19 UPDATE – May 26, 2020

As of May 26 Alberta Health has confirmed 22 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 0 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

91.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

There has been 1 death reported in the Big Lakes County in the last 24 hours bringing their total to 3. This is the second highest amount of deaths in the North Zone following the MD of Smoky River with a total of 10.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone continues to be Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 5 active cases for a total of 33 cases.

The MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) maintains 3 active cases for a total of 68 cases.

The city of Grande Prairie also has 3 active cases for a total of 6 cases.

There are 235 cases in the North Zone, 6,901 cases in Alberta, and 139 deaths in Alberta (101 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,901 cases, 45 are in the hospital and 5 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,048 cases have recovered, which is just above 89.5% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the North Zone.

Canada has 86,647 confirmed cases. There have been 6,639 deaths recorded.

There have been 45,339 recovered cases in Canada which is just under 57% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,662,414 confirmed cases. There are 98,261 deaths recorded and 379,157 recovered cases.

There are 5,406,282 cases worldwide. There are 343,562 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,270,949 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain. Canada stays at 13th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (37,130), followed by Italy (32,955), France (28,533) and Spain (27,117). Brazil has reached 23,473 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,500 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Germany (161,967), Brazil (153,833), Spain(150,376), and Italy (144,658). Russia has passed Turkey with 131,129 and Turkey has reached 121,507. All other countries are below 120,000 recovered cases.

Wearing Masks

Albertans are encouraged to wear non-medical masks when out in public places where keeping a distance of 2 metres is difficult.

Medical masks (N95, surgical or procedure masks):

must be kept for health care workers and people providing direct care to COVID-19 patients

Non-medical masks (cloth or homemade):

should only be used in addition to other protective steps

are not proven to protect the person wearing it, but may help protect others

cover your mouth and nose to prevent respiratory droplets from contaminating other people or surfaces

must be worn and taken on/off properly as the outside can become contaminated

Wearing a non-medical mask, such as a homemade cloth mask, has not been proven to protect the person wearing it. However, it may be helpful in protecting others around you.

Face coverings are another way to prevent respiratory droplets from contaminating other people or surfaces.

They should only be used in addition to other prevention steps.

If you choose to use a non-medical face mask:

you should follow the guidance for wearing non-medical face masks (PDF, 357 KB)

you must wash your hands immediately before putting it on, before taking it off, and immediately after taking it off

it should fit well (non-gaping)

do not share it with others

Face masks can become contaminated on the outside, or when touched by your hands. When wearing a mask:

avoid touching your face mask while using it

continue practicing good hand hygiene

change a cloth mask as soon as it gets damp or soiled put it directly into the washing machine or a bag that can be emptied into the washing machine and then disposed of cloth masks can be laundered with other items using a hot cycle, and then dried thoroughly

masks that cannot be washed should be discarded and replaced as soon as they get damp, soiled or crumpled dispose of masks properly in a lined garbage bin don’t leave discarded masks in shopping carts, on the ground, etc.



