COVID-19 UPDATE – May 25, 2020 (Includes May 23-24)

As of May 25 Alberta Health has confirmed 19 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 3,010 new tests were done. On May 23 there were 18 new cases and on May 24 there were 42 new cases.

There are 3 new cases in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

Just under 91.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone continues to be Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which now has 5 active cases. 1 new case was added this weekend which gives them a total of 33 cases.

A new case was added to the county of Grande Prairie making their total of cases 6 with 2 active cases and 4 recovered.

The MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) maintains 3 active cases. 1 case was added to their total and 1 case was added to their recovered numbers.

The city of Grande Prairie also has 3 active cases.

There are 235 cases in the North Zone, 6,879 cases in Alberta, and 138 deaths in Alberta (101 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,879 cases, 45 are in the hospital and 5 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 5,979 cases have recovered, which is just below 89% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours all in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 85,711 confirmed cases. There have been 6,545 deaths recorded.

There have been 44,638 recovered cases in Canada which is just over 56.5% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,637,456 confirmed cases. There are 97,669 deaths recorded and 366,736 recovered cases.

There are 5,307,298 cases worldwide. There are 342,070 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,196,160 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain. Canada comes up to 13th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (36,996), followed by Italy (32,877), Spain (28,628) and France (28,460). Brazil has reached 22,666 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,500 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Germany (161,199), Spain(150,376), Brazil (149,911), and Italy (141,981). Turkey has reached 120,015. All other countries are below 120,000 recovered cases.

