COVID-19 UPDATE – May 22, 2020

As of May 22 Alberta Health has confirmed 32 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 3,205 new tests were done.

There is 2 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Just under 92.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

There are 611 cases in Alberta that have unknown exposure.

There are 83 active cases and 621 recovered cases at continuing care facilities in Alberta. 100 facility residents have died.

To date, 209,412 Albertans have been tested.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone is still Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 4 active cases.

A new cases was added to the city of Grande Prairie making their total of cases 6 with 3 active cases and 3 recovered.

The MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) still has 3 active cases.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) had 1 new case making it the only active case with 5 recovered for a total of 6 cases.

Calgary and Brooks will begin Stage 1 of the Relaunch Program beginning May 25, 2020, due to the significant decline in the number of active cases in those areas.

There are 232 cases in the North Zone, 6,800 cases in Alberta, and 134 deaths in Alberta (97 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,800 cases, 54 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care. 5,801 cases have recovered, which is just below 87% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the Calgary Zone and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 82,480 confirmed cases. There have been 6,250 deaths recorded.

There have been 42,481 recovered cases in Canada which is just under 55.5% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,571,617 confirmed cases. There are 94,150 deaths recorded and 350,135 recovered cases.

There are 4,995,996 cases worldwide. There are 327,821 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,054,125 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil (moving up from 3rd), Russia, United Kingdom, Spain. Canada holds at 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (36,475), followed by Italy (32,616), Spain – moving up from 4th(28,628) and France (28,218). Brazil has increased to 21,048 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,500 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Germany (159,064), Spain(150,376), Italy (136,720), Brazil (135,430). All other countries are below 120,000 recovered cases.

The next Alberta Health video updates with Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be on Monday, May 25, 2020, unless there is something pressing to report. There will be a weekend update on Monday, as well.

