COVID-19 UPDATE – May 21, 2020

As of May 21 Alberta Health has confirmed 33 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 4,017 new tests were done.

There is 0 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Just over 92.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone is still Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 4 active cases. For the last 4 days it was reported that Mackenzie County had 33 cases but that number has been dropped to 32 cases. An additional cases was added to the city of Grande Prairie making there total cases of 5 with 2 active cases.

The MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) still has 3 active cases.

There are 230 cases in the North Zone, 6,768 cases in Alberta, and 132 deaths in Alberta (96 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,768 cases, 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 5,710 have recovered, which is just over 86% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours all in the Calgary Zone. A male in his 70’s, a male & female in their 80’s and a male in his 90’s.

The following are precautions for families to be aware of before visiting playgrounds. Check with your municipality to determine which playgrounds are available for use. Gathering restrictions still apply as well as maintaining the 2 metres physical distancing between individuals who are not from the same household or cohort family. As always, using playgrounds do have some level of risk involved.

COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Individual Actions & Precautions

Those who are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19 must not use playgrounds.

Encourage children to avoid sharing toys or sports equipment and limit contact with individuals outside of their household or cohort family.

Clean and disinfect toys and sports equipment prior to and after use.

Caution should be taken around playground equipment.

Practise proper hand hygiene.: Wash your hands frequently and refrain from touching your face with unclean hands.

Carry and use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol content immediately before and after using playground equipment.

Consider limiting children and other members of your household to only visiting playgrounds that are close to your home. This will help limit the number of people your family may come into contact with.

Maintain physical distancing and limit congregating with other people when entering and leaving the playground and supervising children playing (e.g. paths, benches, picnic areas).

Individuals should maintain physical distancing when returning to vehicles or homes.

Actions & Precautions for Municipalities and School Divisions

Drinking water fountains should be shut off.

Ensure garbage bins with removable linings are available. Consider checking these frequently.

Signage should be posted to remind users of gathering restrictions and physical distancing requirements.

Consider limiting access to playgrounds to those who live in the immediate neighbourhood.

Consider limiting capacity at playgrounds to allow for 2-metre distancing.

Post signs to remind users of capacity restrictions.

Alberta Health also has Guidance for Outdoor Recreation.

Canada has 81,324 confirmed cases. There have been 6,152 deaths recorded.

There have been 41,715 recovered cases in Canada which is just over 55.5% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,551,095 confirmed cases. There are 93,061 deaths recorded and 298,418 recovered cases.

There are 4,904,413 cases worldwide. There are 323,412 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 1,936,331 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Spain. Canada holds at 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (36,124), followed by Italy (32,486), France (28,218) and Spain (27,940). Brazil has increased to 18,859 deaths. Belgium reached 9,186. No other country has reached the 9,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Germany (158,087), Spain(150,376), Italy (134,560), Brazil (116,683). Turkey follows with 114,990 and Iran with 100,564. All other countries are below 100,000 recovered cases.

The next Alberta Health video updates with Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be on Monday, May 25, 2020, unless there is something pressing to report. Daily updates will still be presented.

