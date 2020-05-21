COVID-19 UPDATE – May 20, 2020

As of May 20 Alberta Health has confirmed 19 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There is 1 new case in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

91.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone is still Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 7 active cases followed by the MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) with 3 active cases. 1 new case has been reported for the city of Grande Prairie. This is the only active case out of 4 total cases in the city.

There are 230 cases in the North Zone, 6,735 cases in Alberta, and 128 deaths in Alberta (92 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,735 cases, 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 5637 have recovered, which is just over 85% of the cases in Alberta. On May 19, 2020, it was reported that 5,854 cases were recovered, which was incorrect. There was a total of 5,582 cases recovered on May 19.

There has been no deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 80,121 confirmed cases. There have been 6,030 deaths recorded.

There have been 40,750 recovered cases in Canada which is 55% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,528,235 confirmed cases. There are 91,664 deaths recorded and 294,312 recovered cases.

There are 4,801,202 cases worldwide. There are 318,935 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 1,885,535 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Spain. Canada holds at 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (35,785), followed by Italy with 32,330 losses, France (28,135) and Spain (27,888). Brazil has stayed at 17,971 deaths. Belgium reached 9,150. No other country has reached the 9,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Germany (156,966), Spain(150,376), Italy (132,282), Turkey (113,907). Brazil follows (106,794). All other countries are below 100,000 recovered cases.

Alberta Health video updates with Dr. Deena Hinshaw will only be presented every Tuesday and Friday unless there is something pressing to report. Daily updates will still be presented.

