COVID-19 UPDATE – May 15, 2020

As of May 15 Alberta Health has confirmed 58 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after doing 4,505 tests.

There is 0 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Just over 91.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 45 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone is currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 7 active cases followed by the MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) with 3 active cases and Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) with 2 active cases.

There are 228 cases in the North Zone, 6,515 cases in Alberta, and 125 deaths in Alberta (89 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,515 cases, 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 5317 have recovered, which is just over 83% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Calgary Zone.

The average age of death in Alberta has been 82.

There are currently 172,000 users of ABTraceTogether , a COVID-19 tracking app.

Social Distancing has been working in the North Zone and most of Alberta. This video came out in March at the beginning of when most of our restrictions came into place, but it still has a good explanation about the COVID-19 and why precautions needed to be taken and why they still need to continue to take place.

Outdoor Activities limit up to 50

Dr. Hinshaw announced today that Outdoor Activities only, can have up to 50 people. Indoor activities are still limited to under 15. If attending an Outdoor Activity, bring your own food, plates and utensils, and do not share out side your household or Cohort Family, as this has been known as an effective way to spread the virus. It was also recommended that attendees use the ABTraceTogether app.

Canada has 74,613 confirmed cases. There have been 5,562 deaths recorded.

There have been 36,895 recovered cases in Canada which is just under 53.5% of the national population of cases.

A brief history so far…

DECEMBER 2019

On December 31, the World Health Organization was alerted to several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. The virus did not match any other known virus.

JANUARY 2020

On January 7, China confirmed COVID-19.

On January 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada activates the Emergency Operation Centre to support Canada’s response to COVID-19.On

to support Canada’s response to COVID-19.On On January 22, Canada implements screening requirements related to COVID-19 for travellers returning from China to major airports in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver.

returning from China to major airports in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. January 25, Canada confirms its first case of COVID-19 related to travel in Wuhan, China .

. On January 30, the World Health Organization declares the outbreak of COVID-19 a public health event of international concern .

. FEBRUARY 2020

On February 9, Canada expands COVID-19 screening requirements for travellers returning from affected areas to 10 airports across 6 provinces.

returning from affected areas to 10 airports across 6 provinces. On February 20, Canada confirms its first case related to travel outside mainland China .

. MARCH 2020

On March 9, Canada confirms its first death related to COVID-19 .

. On March 11, the World Health Organization declares the global outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic .

. On March 13, Canada advises Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

outside of Canada until further notice. On March 16, Canada advises travellers entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days .

. On March 18, Canada implements a ban on foreign nationals from all countries, except the United States from entering Canada, Canada-U.S. border closes to all non-essential travel, and redirects international passenger flight arrivals to four airports in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

from all countries, except the United States from entering Canada, to all non-essential travel, and to four airports in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. On March 18, Canada announces financial help , through the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, for Canadians and businesses facing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

, through the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, for Canadians and businesses facing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 23, Canada announces new measures to support local farmers and agri-food businesses in Canada facing financial hardship due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

in Canada facing financial hardship due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23, Canada announces support to quickly mobilize Canadian researchers and life sciences companies to support large-scale efforts towards countermeasures to combat COVID-19, including potential vaccines and treatments.

to support large-scale efforts towards countermeasures to combat COVID-19, including potential vaccines and treatments. On March 27, Canada announces support for small businesses facing impacts of the pandemic, as part of the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

facing impacts of the pandemic, as part of the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. On March 29, Canada introduces measures to support vulnerable Canadians to help cope with the health, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19.

to help cope with the health, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19. On March 30, Canada states that all passengers flying in Canada will be subject to a health check prior to boarding .

. On March 31, Canada announces new partnerships with Canadian industries , under Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. The Government of Canada plans to invest $2 billion to support diagnostic testing and to purchase ventilators and protective personal equipment.

, under Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. The Government of Canada plans to invest $2 billion to support diagnostic testing and to purchase ventilators and protective personal equipment. APRIL 2020

On April 2, Canada surpasses 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

of COVID-19. On April 2, Canada launches the Canada COVID-19 app on iOS and Android to provide Canadians with the latest information on COVID-19 and a way to check their symptoms.

on iOS and Android to provide Canadians with the latest information on COVID-19 and a way to check their symptoms. On April 2, worldwide COVID-19 cases reach 1 million.

On April 3, Canada announces an investment of $100 million to improve access to food for Canadians facing social, economic, and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

for Canadians facing social, economic, and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 9, Canada surpasses 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

of COVID-19 On April 11, expansion of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Act, to help businesses keep Canadians in their jobs

On April 15, expansion of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Act, to help essential workers

On April 15, Canada surpasses 1,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19

from COVID-19 On April 15, Canada launches a new portal, Wellness Together Canada, dedicated to mental wellness

On April 23, Canada announces more than $1 billion in support of a national medical research strategy to fight COVID-19

On April 23, Canada surpasses 2,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19

from COVID-19 On April 28, Canada surpasses 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

of COVID-19 On April 29, Canada launches a new mobile app, ArriveCAN.

canada.ca

The USA has 1,412,121 confirmed cases. There are 85,990 deaths recorded.

There are 4,347,935 cases worldwide. There are 297,241 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. Canada holds at 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (34,078), followed by Italy with 31,610 losses, France (27,532) and Spain (27,459). Brazil has now reached 14,455 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,000 mark.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

The next update will be May 19, 2020.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

Prime Minister Trudeau announces extension Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy introduced in March will be extended to the end of August. This could be helpful for businesses as they try to re-open and re-hire staff that had to be let go.

Today the first set of summer job postings are up on the Job Bank website. More jobs should be going up in the next few weeks which is a relief for students or recent grads looking for employment. Students can still apply for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit.