COVID-19 UPDATE – May 14, 2020

As of May 14 Alberta Health has confirmed 50 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after doing 4816 tests.

There is 1 new case in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

90.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 47 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone is currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 9 active cases followed by the MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) with 3 active cases and Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) with 2 active cases. There is 1 new case in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake).

There are 228 cases in the North Zone, 6457 cases in Alberta, and 121 deaths in Alberta (85 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6457 cases, 10 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 5205 have recovered, which is just under 82% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 73,401 confirmed cases. There have been 5,472 deaths recorded.

There have been 36,091 recovered cases in Canada which is nearly 53% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,384,930 confirmed cases. There are 83,947 deaths recorded.

There are 4,258,666 cases worldwide. There are 294,190 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. Canada is in 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (33,693), followed by Italy with 31,368 losses, France (27,428) and Spain (27,321). Brazil has now reached 13,930 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,000 mark.

