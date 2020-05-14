COVID-19 UPDATE – May 13, 2020

As of May 13 Alberta Health has confirmed 62 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after doing 4072 tests.

There is 0 new case in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

90% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 45 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 9 active cases. Out of a total of 32 cases, 23 people have recovered. This is the highest amount of active cases in the North Zone with the MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) down to 3 active cases and Big Lakes County ((High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) down to 2 matching with Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo).

There are 227 cases in the North Zone, 6407 cases in Alberta, and 120 deaths in Alberta (84 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6407 cases, 11 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 5076 have recovered, which is just under 81% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the Calgary Zone. and one in the South Zone.

Calgary & Brooks phases in slower than rest of province.

Premier Jason Kenney announces that Stage 1 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy is official and begins on May 14, but not for Brooks or Calgary. Due to the amount of cases and outbreaks still being handled, it was recommended by Alberta Health that these two communities slow down their re-openings. On May 14 Calgary & Brooks can reopen their retail stores and museums. On May 25 personal services, like hairdressers and massage parlours, and restaurants and cafes would be able to open and churches, day camps and in person post-secondary courses could open on June 1. The rest of Alberta is able to open all of these services on May 14 as long as they follow the guidelines and restrictions set out by Alberta Health. Businesses do not have to open on May 14 if they feel their establishment does not meet the safety guidelines for their staff or patrons. Opening a business to the public is up to each individual owner.

STAGE 1: Starting May 14 for all areas except Calgary and Brooks.

Stage 1 allows some businesses and facilities to resume full operations starting May 14 with enhanced infection prevention and controls in place. The cities of Calgary and Brooks will reopen more gradually due to higher case numbers. It will be up to each business operator to determine if they are ready to open and ensure all guidance for workplaces is met. Mask use is strongly recommended in crowded public spaces, like mass transit, that do not allow for physical distancing of 2 metres apart.

Lifted restrictions Retail businesses like clothing, furniture and book stores. All farmers’ market vendors. Hairstyling and barber shops. Cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars will be permitted to reopen for table service at 50% capacity. Some scheduled, non-urgent surgeries to resume gradually. Services offered by some allied health disciplines like accupuncture and massage therapy. Museums and art galleries. Daycares and out-of-school care, with occupancy limits. Day camps, including summer school, with occupancy limits. Post-secondary institutions will continue course delivery, with flexibility for in-person delivery once the existing public health order prohibiting in-person classes is lifted. Places of worship and funeral services, if they follow sector-specific guidance.

Continuing restrictions Gatherings of more than 15 people will not be permitted, unless otherwise identified in public health orders or guidance. Gatherings of 15 people or fewer must follow physical distancing and other public health guidelines. Public attendance at businesses, facilities and events that have close physical contact will not be permitted, including: arts and culture festivals, major sporting events and concerts. Movie theatres, pools, recreation centres, arenas, spas, nightclubs and gyms will remain closed. Visiting patients in health care facilities will remain limited. In-school classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students will remain prohibited.

Recommendations Travel outside the province is not recommended. Calgary and Brooks residents are encouraged to wait for local services to reopen rather than travelling for services. Remote working is advised where possible. Albertans are encouraged to download the ABTraceTogether mobile contact tracing app and use it when in public.

Progression to Stage 2 will be determined by the success of Stage 1, considering health care system capacity, hospitalization and ICU cases, and infection rates.

Canada has 72,278 confirmed cases. There have been 5,304 deaths recorded.

There have been 35,164 recovered cases in Canada which is nearly 52.5% of the national population.

The USA has 1,364,061 confirmed cases. There are 82,246 deaths recorded.

There are 4,179,479 cases worldwide. There are 287,525 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Russia, United Kingdom (moving up from 4th), Spain, and Italy. Canada has moved down to 14th being replaced by Peru.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (33,263), followed by Italy with 31,106 losses, France (27,077) and Spain (26,920). Brazil has now reached 12,703 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,000 mark.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news.

Prime Minister Trudeau announces Health Canada has authorized the first serological test for COVID-19 antibodies.

A critical step for the work of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, which now has a safe and approved test that can detect antibodies specific to COVID-19 in an individual’s blood. These tests are supposed to help scientists understand immunity against the virus and how it spreads.

Today, more details on how nearly 1 Billion dollars of the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, created to help small businesses in rural regions and those in the tourism and seasonal industries, will be split between the different regions. Funding will flow through the six Regional Development Agencies and a portion of the funding will also be dedicated to the Community Futures Network to assist businesses in rural and remote regions.