COVID-19 UPDATE – May 11, 2020

As of May 11 Alberta Health has confirmed 47 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There is 1 new case in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. The amount of deaths in the North Zone has been reduced to 3 as a death at JB Woods was considered not a result of COVID-19. In the MD of Peace a recovered case is not listed as a death. There does seem to be many adjustments made because of address change (a Wabasca resident who had moved to another community but had not changed their driver’s license and address was still listed as Wabasca case. Adjustments do take a few takes to make in the statistics.). Another factor coming to light is that there are cases resulting death, but are not because of COVID-19. cases are being determined and numbers will change. 2 deaths listed in Alberta last week are now considered unrelated to COVID-19.

Just 85% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 42 case(s).

There has been 1 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 11 active cases. Out of a total of 32 cases, 21people have recovered.

There are 5 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami). Out of a total of 67 cases, the highest number of cases in the North Zone, 52 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has reduced their number of active cases to 5 and out of a total of 37 cases, 30 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

There are 228 cases in the North Zone, 6300 cases in Alberta, and 117 deaths in Alberta (82 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 7 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6300 cases, 12 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 4659 have recovered, which is just over 75% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the Calgary Zone and 1 in the North Zone. 2 previous deaths were ruled out as COVID-19 related which is why the total of deaths remain the same in Alberta.

BIZ Connect – A new Website for workplace guidance and supports to help businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19 begin to reopen and resume operations safely.

Alberta BIZ Connect provides specific guidelines for businesses to follow as Alberta prepares to re-launch the economy on May 14. General guidelines and sector supports will be updated on this website and businesses and individuals can refer to the items as it applies to them. The website also encourages questions to “cut red tape” and to help others with similar thoughts.

General guidance

This guidance supports all workplaces in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

General workplace guidance for business owners re-opening or continuing operations (PDF, 108 KB)

Enhanced infection prevention and control measures (AHS)

Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) resources

COVID-19 orders and legislation

Sector guidance

This guidance supports sectors currently allowed to operate under public health orders.

Disability service providers

Farmers’ Markets (PDF, 263 KB)

Golf course operators (PDF, 37 KB)

Health non-essential services

Health sector PPE guidelines (PDF, 88 KB)

Homeless shelters (AHS)

Industrial work camps (PDF, 715 KB)

Outdoor shooting ranges (PDF, 33 KB)

Private and municipal campgrounds (PDF, 86 KB)

Planning for operations

This guidance is intended to prepare for Stage 1 relaunch when public health orders will be amended to allow operations to resume.

Day camps (PDF, 192 KB)

Daycare & out-of-school care (PDF, 188 KB)

Hair salons and barbershops (PDF, 33 KB)

Museums and art galleries (PDF, 135 KB)

Outdoor recreation (PDF, 82 KB)

Places of Worship (PDF, 267 KB)

Restaurants (PDF, 86 KB)

Retail (PDF, 80 KB)

Canada has 69,981 confirmed cases. There have been 4,993 deaths recorded.

There have been 32,994 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 1,324,488 confirmed cases. There are 79,756 deaths recorded.

There are 4,013,728 cases worldwide. There are 278,993 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, and Italy, Canada holds at number 12.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (32,141), followed by Italy with 30,739 losses, Spain (26,744), and France (26,646). Other than Brazil (11,343), other countries have kept their number of deaths below 10,000.

