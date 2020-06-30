COVID-19 UPDATE – June 29, 2020

As of June 29 Alberta Health has confirmed 71 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. On June 27, there were 69 new cases and on June 28, there were 39 new cases.

There are 13 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage holds at 89%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 23 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray now has 49 cases with 18 of them active making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake)drops to 6 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) holds at 4 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has dropped to 1 active case.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 1 active case.

The city of Grand Prairie has 1 new active case.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) has 1 recovered case that became active again.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,067 cases in Alberta, and 154 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 15 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,067 cases, 41 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,354 cases have recovered, which is 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 559 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:257, Calgary:239, North:32, South:26, Central:4.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours.

Canada has 103,918 confirmed cases. There have been 8,566 deaths recorded.

There have been 67,178 recovered cases in Canada which is at 70% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,545,250 confirmed cases. There are 126,369 deaths recorded and 705,203 recovered cases, which is 29%.

There are 10,256,251 cases worldwide. There are 504,200 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 5,202,759 cases recovered globally, which is at 53%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,368,195), Russia(640,246), India(548,318) and the United Kingdom(313,470). Peru has reached 282,365. No other country has reached the 275,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(57,622), followed by the United Kingdom (43,659), Italy (34,744), France (29,781). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (752,001), US (705,203), Russia (402,778), India(321,723), and Chile(232,238). All other countries are below 190,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. There will be an update on Tuesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 2, but not on July 1 or 3.

Alberta’s Recovery Plan

Over 330,000 Albertans are unemployed.

10 Billion dollars will be invested in projects to create 50 thousand jobs in Alberta.

Over 7500 jobs will be generated form investing in the Keystone XL pipeline.

Ottawa will be asked to reduce the amount of Temporary Foreign Worker’s to be approved for Alberta in a vast majority of occupational categories to allow for more jobs to be available for Albertans.

Aggressively seeking investors, even internationally, and offering tax break incentives for businesses to invest in Alberta and create jobs.

See Premier Kenney and Financial Minister Toews news conference – June 29, 2020