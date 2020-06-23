COVID-19 UPDATE – June 22, 2020

As of June 22 Alberta Health has confirmed 32 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. On June 21, there were 31 new cases.

There are 2 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage is at 87%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 23 case(s).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake), and the city of Fort McMurray each have 11 active cases making them the areas in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has 10 active cases and is listed as WATCH on the relaunch status map (at least 10 active cases and more than 50 active cases per 100,000).

The city of Grande Prairie has dropped to 1 active case.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) has 1 active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 279 cases in the North Zone, 7,736 cases in Alberta, and 153 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 14 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,736 cases, 32 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7.041 cases have recovered, which is 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 542 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:245, Edmonton:236, North:279, South:21, Central:3.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 101,637 confirmed cases. There have been 8,436 deaths recorded.

There have been 64,334 recovered cases in Canada which is 69% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,275,645 confirmed cases. There are 119,923 deaths recorded and 640,198 recovered cases, which is 30%.

There are 9,036,002 cases worldwide. There are 470,016 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 4,493,661 cases recovered globally, which is at 52%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,104,561), Russia(591,465), India(425,282) and the United Kingdom(306,761). Peru has reached 257,447. No other country has reached the 250,000 mark. Canada holds at 18th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(50,591), followed by the United Kingdom (42,731), Italy (34,657), France (29,666). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada holds at 12th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (590,586), Russia (343,847), India(237,196), and Chile(205,397). All other countries are below 185,000 recovered cases.

Updates will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting June 8, 2020.

