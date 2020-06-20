COVID-19 UPDATE – June 19, 2020

As of June 19 Alberta Health has confirmed 46 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after nearly 9,000 tests. On June 18, there were 49 new cases.

There are 5 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage is at 88%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 22 case(s).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley), Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake), and the city of Fort McMurray each have 10 active cases making them the areas in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie has dropped to 1 active case.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) has 1 active case.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 1 active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

The numbers are going up but have been determined they are from a known source. This means that the cases can be attributed fron a large social gathering such as a funeral, birthday party, or work meeting being held indoors. The spread is because of surfaces being in contact with many people without being disinfected in between. Maintaining 2 meters apart, wearing masks when distancing is not possible, and following hygiene protocols will help in stopping the spread.

There are 277 cases in the North Zone, 7,625 cases in Alberta, and 152 deaths in Alberta (111 in Calgary Zone, 14 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,625 cases, 39 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,961 cases have recovered, which is 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 512 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 1 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours in the Edmonton Zone.

Provincial breakdown was not available for June 19 at the time of posting but will be updated when numbers become available.

Canada has 100,565 confirmed cases. There have been 8,346 deaths recorded.

There have been 62,961 recovered cases in Canada which is 68% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,178,710 confirmed cases. There are 118,365 deaths recorded and 606,715 recovered cases, which is 29%.

There are 8,628,403 cases worldwide. There are 458,676 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 4,223,909 cases recovered globally, which is at 52%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,032,913), Russia(568,292), India(380,532) and the United Kingdom(303,281), No other country has reached the 250,000 mark. Canada drops to 18th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(48,954), followed by the United Kingdom (42,546), Italy (34,561), France (29,620). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada holds at 12th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (547,090), Russia (323,851), India(204,711), and Chile(191,491). Italy has reached 181,907. All other countries are below 180,000 recovered cases.

