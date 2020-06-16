COVID-19 UPDATE – June 15, 2020

As of June 15 Alberta Health has confirmed 20 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 7,453 tests. Over the weekend 50 new cases were confirmed.

There are 2 new cases in the North Zone in addition to the 15 new cases over the weekend.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

90% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 19 case(s).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) experienced a spike in numbers and they now have 10 active cases making this the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray also had an increase in cases and now has 7 active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie has 3 active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) has 2 active cases.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) has 1 active case.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 1 active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 265 cases in the North Zone, 7,453 cases in Alberta, and 151 deaths in Alberta (111 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,453 cases, 31 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,862 cases have recovered, which is 94% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 440 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours.

Canada has 99,147 confirmed cases. There have been 8,175 deaths recorded.

There have been 61,042 recovered cases in Canada which is 67% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,085,769 confirmed cases. There are 115,644 deaths recorded and 561,816 recovered cases, which is only 29%.

There are 7,823,289 cases worldwide. There are 431,541 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 3,816,360 cases recovered globally, which is at 52%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(867,624), Russia(536,484), India(332,424) and the United Kingdom(298,315), No other country has reached the 250,000 mark. Canada stays at 17th.

The highest death toll, after the US, moving to 2nd brazil(43,332), followed by the United Kingdom (41,821), Italy (34,371), France (29,439). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada has moved down to 12th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (472,313), Russia (284,021), Italy (177,010) and Germany (172,692). India has reached 169,798. All other countries are below 155,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. Updates will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting June 8, 2020.

