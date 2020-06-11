COVID-19 UPDATE – June 10, 2020

As of June 10 Alberta Health has confirmed 47 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 6,582.

There are 2 new cases in the North Zone.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

94% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Alberta enters Stage 2 – Friday June 12, 2020

Stage 2 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy will begin June 12, 2020.

Stage 2 will allow additional businesses and services to reopen and resume operations with 2 metre physical distancing requirements and other public health guidelines in place.

Business operators, sport and recreation services can determine if they are ready to open and ensure all guidance for workplaces is met.

What can open with restrictions

K-12 schools, for requested diploma exams and summer school, following guidance

libraries

more surgeries

wellness services such as massage, acupuncture and reflexology

personal services (esthetics, cosmetics skin and body treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing, facial treatments, artificial tanning)

movie theatres and theatres

community halls

team sports

indoor recreation, fitness and sports, including gyms and arenas

pools for leisure swimming

VLTs in restaurants and bars

bingo halls and casinos (but not table games)

instrumental concerts

provincial campgrounds at full capacity

Events and gatherings can be larger in stage 2

50 people maximum: indoor social gatherings, including wedding and funeral receptions, and birthday parties

100 people maximum: outdoor events and indoor seated/audience events, including wedding and funeral ceremonies

No cap on the number of people (with public health measures in place): worship gatherings restaurant, cafes, lounges and bars casinos bingo halls

More flexibility for ‘cohort’ groups – small groups of people whose members do not always keep 2 metres apart: a household can increase its close interactions with other households to a maximum of 15 people performers can have a cohort of up to 50 people (cast members or performers) sports teams can play in region-only cohorts of up to 50 players (mini leagues) people could be part of a sports/performing and household cohort.



Still not approved in stage 2

social gatherings that exceed above listed maximums

regular in-school classes for kindergarten to Grade 12. Classes will resume September 2020

vocal concerts (as singing carries a higher risk of transmission)

major festivals and concerts, large conferences, trade shows and events (as these are non-seated social events and/or vocal concerts)

nightclubs

amusement parks

hookah lounges (permitted for food and drink only)

major sporting events and tournaments

non-essential travel outside the province is not recommended – this won’t be lifted until stage 3 of the relaunch strategy

The success of Stage 2 will determine when Alberta progresses to Stage 3. Factors are active cases, health-care system capacity, hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) cases, and infection rates.

COVID-19 Status Map

The Alberta government introduced an interactive map to let people know what areas of the province to watch for potential outbreaks. There are three identifiers:

Open

low level of risk, no additional restrictions in place

less than 50 active cases per 100,000

Watch

the province is monitoring the risk and discussing with local government(s) and other community leaders the possible need for additional health measures

at least 10 active cases and more than 50 active cases per 100,000

Enhanced

risk levels require enhanced public health measures to control the spread

informed by local context

The idea is to use the map to see what areas of the province would be a possible outbreak source and to help Albertans minimize exposure and spread. Currently, Cardston County in Southern Alberta is on Watch. The rest of the province is on Open.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 20 case(s).

There were many changes to the numbers since June 5 (our last update). This could be because the originally reported addresses were confirmed and moved to the right zones. We also had 250 reported cases which was corrected to 245 and then we had 2 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total in the North Zone to 247. Reporting became a little more defined introducing the towns of Hinton and Whitecourt separate from the counties they were from. There is one case that we have not been able to identify the location of but is represented in the amount of cases.

The city of Grande Prairie has 6 active cases. This makes Grande Prairie the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray has 5 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 2 active case.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has 1 active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 247 cases in the North Zone, 7,276 cases in Alberta, and 151 deaths in Alberta (111 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,276 cases, 42 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,754 cases have recovered, which is 95% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 371 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 97,125 confirmed cases. There have been 7,690 deaths recorded.

There have been 56,639 recovered cases in Canada which is 63% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,973,797 confirmed cases. There are 112,133 deaths recorded and 533,504 recovered cases, which is only 29%.

There are 7,145,539 cases worldwide. There are 408,025 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 3,442,690 cases recovered globally, which is at 51%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(772,416), Russia(493,023), United Kingdom(291,588), and moving up from 6th – India(276,583). No other country has reached the 250,000 mark. Canada drops to 17th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (41,213), followed by Brazil (39,680), Italy (34,114), France (29,322). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada is at 11th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (410,906), Russia (252,295), Germany (170,630), and Italy (169,939). All other countries are below 160,000 recovered cases.

Education Minister reports on what school will be like in the fall.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange would like to see a scenario where schools are operating at “Near Normal Operations” meaning that there would be some health measures in place but otherwise functioning as close to possible prior to COVID-19. This is the best case scenario and the Alberta Government will determine if it will happen by August 1. Students are anticipated at being in school for the 2020-21 school year in September, but there will be a component of minimizing the risk of COVID-19 spread; increased cleaning of surfaces, modified class schedules, cohort classrooms of 15 students, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, physical distancing protocols, staying home if feeling sick, and overall better hygiene practices.

There are two other scenarios that could occur: classroom activity with more aggressive health measures or at home learning without being in a classroom. School boards will be expected to be flexible depending if the need to switch scenarios arises. Variations by region could also occur depending on current or potential outbreak situations. School authorities will not be deciding what scenario they will be operating under, but rather how they choose to operate within those scenarios. Scenarios will be determined by the Alberta Government based on public health concerns.