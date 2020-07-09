COVID-19 UPDATE – July 8, 2020

As of July 8, Alberta Health has confirmed 93 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours (47 on July 7, 46 on July 8)

There are 8 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage moves up to 86%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 29 case(s).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) gains 4 cases to 38 total, with 18 active cases making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases..

The city of Fort McMurray now has 56 cases with 8 of them active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 43 cases giving them 8 active cases.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 5 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at 1 active case.

The city of Grande Prairie holds at 1 active case.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) gained 1 new active case.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) has 2 active cases.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,482 cases in Alberta, and 158 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 17 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 12 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,389 cases, 57 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,627 cases have recovered, which holds at 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 607 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:234, Calgary:228, North:53 (an increase of 19 cases in the last 72 hours), South:84 (an increase of 35 cases in the last 72 hours), Central:4.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 2 in the Edmonton Zone (Misericordia Hospital) and 1 in the South Zone.

A provincial breakdown for July 8 was not available for Canada at time of posting.

Canada has 106,415 confirmed cases. There have been 8,734 deaths recorded.

There have been 70,232 recovered cases in Canada which moves up to 72% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 3,035,337 confirmed cases. There are 132,042 deaths recorded and 936,476 recovered cases, which drops down to 32%.

There are 11,922,399 cases worldwide. There are 546,325 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 6,507,002 cases recovered globally, which holds at 57%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,668,589), India (742,417), Russia(699,749), and Peru (312,911). No other country has reached the 310,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(66,741), followed by the United Kingdom (44,602), Italy (34,914), and Mexico (32,014). No other country has reached the 30,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,117,029), US (936,476), Russia (471,718), India(456,831), and Chile(271,741). All other countries are below 250,000 recovered cases.

