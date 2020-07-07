COVID-19 UPDATE – July 6, 2020

As of July 6, Alberta Health has confirmed 130 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours (29 on July 3, 52 on July 4 and 49 on July 5)

There are 23 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage drops to 84%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 26 case(s).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) gains 9 cases to 34 total, with 19 active cases making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases..

The city of Fort McMurray now has 55 cases with 17 of them active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) dropped to 2 active cases but then gained 5 cases (42 total) giving them 7 active cases.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) gained 5 cases to 44 total. 5 cases are active. A statement on the Driftpile Cree Nation Facebook page stated “It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public that Driftpile Cree Nation Health Department has been notified of five (5) positive COVID-19 cases in the Nation. As stated previously, leadership is not privy to the identification of those infected individuals but we do send our prayers for a quick recovery and healing. Our health team has advised us that all five cases have mild to moderate symptoms in self isolation and following the required guidelines.”.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at 1 active case.

The city of Grande Prairie holds at 1 active case.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds at 1 active case.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) gains its first active case since April 15 bring their total to 8.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,389 cases in Alberta, and 155 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 15 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 11 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,389 cases, 57 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,627 cases have recovered, which holds at 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 607 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:234, Calgary:228, North:53 (an increase of 19 cases in the last 72 hours), South:84 (an increase of 35 cases in the last 72 hours), Central:4.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours in the South Zone.

There was no provincial breakdown for Canada.

Canada has 105,934 confirmed cases. There have been 8,693 deaths recorded.

There have been 69,570 recovered cases in Canada which holds at 71% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,886,267 confirmed cases. There are 129,811 deaths recorded and 924,148 recovered cases, which which is up to 34%.

There are 11,565,541 cases worldwide. There are 536,658 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 6,258,697 cases recovered globally, which is up to 57%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,623,284), India moves up to third (697,413), Russia(686,777), and Peru sits at fifth (305,703). The United Kingdom dropped significantly in cases with no clear indication why, from 401,503 to 287,290. Chile has reached 298,557. No other country has reached the 290,000 mark. Canada down to 20th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(65,487), followed by the United Kingdom (44,321), Italy (34,869), and Mexico moves up to fifth (30,639). No other country has reached the 30,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,045,050), US (924,148), Russia (453,495), India(424,433), and Chile(264,378). All other countries are below 250,000 recovered cases.

