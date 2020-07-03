COVID-19 UPDATE – July 2, 2020

As of July 2, Alberta Health has confirmed 94 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours.

There are 3 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage moves up to 89%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 22 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray now has 52 cases with 15 of them active making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) gains 4 cases to 26 total, with 11 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) holds at 4 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at 1 active case.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 1 active case. Previously recorded was 41 total cases but has now dropped to 39 total cases and 33 recovered. This could be because addresses of cases were verified and shown not to be from this area.

The city of Grand Prairie holds at 1 active case and they also dropped 2 total active cases giving them a total of 17 total active cases and 16 recovered.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds at 1 active case and they gained 6 cases giving them 72 total cases and 61 recovered.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) has no active cases but their total dropped down 2 cases giving them 1 total cases and 1 recovered.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,202 cases in Alberta, and 155 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 15 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 11 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,202 cases, 44 are in the hospital and 8 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,505 cases have recovered, which dropped to 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 542 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:233, Calgary:222, North:34, South:49 (an increase of 21 cases in the last 48 hours), Central:3.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours in the South Zone.

Canada has 104,772 confirmed cases. There have been 8,642 deaths recorded.

There have been 68,347 recovered cases in Canada which holds at 71% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,679,230 confirmed cases. There are 128,024 deaths recorded and 781,970 recovered cases, which which is up to 31%.

There are 10,940,071 cases worldwide. There are 519,852 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 5,705,326 cases recovered globally, which is up to 55%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,496,858), Russia(660,231), India(604,641) and the United Kingdom(401,503). Peru has reached 292,004. No other country has reached the 290,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(61,884), followed by the United Kingdom (44,080), Italy (34,818), France (29,878). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (935,577), US (781,970), Russia (428,276), India(359,860), and Chile(249,247). Iran has reached 194,098 and Italy has reached 191,083. All other countries are below 190,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. There will be no update on July 3. The next update will be July 6.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.