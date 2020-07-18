COVID-19 UPDATE – July 17, 2020

As of July 17, Alberta Health has confirmed 225 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours.

There are 13 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage drops to 84%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 36 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 73 cases and 27 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). The cases are attributed to an outbreak because of family gatherings in Le Crete. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has 18 total cases with 8 of them active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds at a total of 13 cases with 6 active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie has a total of 23 cases and 6 are active.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 47 cases with 3 of them active cases at Driftpile First Nations.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) has a total of 3 cases and 2 of them active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds at a total of 7 cases with 2 active cases.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds at a total of 4 and with 2 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds at a total of 39 cases with 2 active cases.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) reports it first 2 cases. 1 was previously reported in the MD of Spirit River, but has been removed leaving zero cases in that MD.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) holds at 1 active case.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) gains a new case for a total of 2 with 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds at 9 total cases and 1 active case.

The city of Fort McMurray holds at 56 cases with 1 of them active.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 9,219 cases in Alberta, and 167 deaths in Alberta (113 in Calgary Zone, 23 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 13 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 9,219 cases, 68 are in the hospital and 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 8,193 cases have recovered, which holds at 92% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 859 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:385, Edmonton:213, South:99, Central:92, North:64.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 2 in the Edmonton Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the South Zone.

Canada has 109,669 confirmed cases. There have been 8,839 deaths recorded.

There have been 96,689 recovered cases in Canada which moves up to 96% of the national population of cases. The numbers indicate a surge of over 24,000 recovered cases in the last 48 hours.

The USA has 3,555,877 confirmed cases. There are 137,864 deaths recorded and 1,107,204 recovered cases, which holds at 32%.

There are 13,937,648 cases worldwide. There are 600,665 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 7,817,599 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 59%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,012,151), India (1,003,832), Russia(758,001), and Peru (341,586). South Africa has reached 337,594. No other country has reached the 330,000 mark. Canada drops to 21st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(76,688), followed by the United Kingdom (45,318), Mexico (37,574) and Italy (35,028). No other country has reached the 35,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,398,471), US (1,107,204), India (635,757), Russia (538,467) and Chile(296,814). All other countries are below 290,000 recovered cases.

