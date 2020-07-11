COVID-19 UPDATE – July 10, 2020

As of July 10, Alberta Health has confirmed 114 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours (37 on July 9, 77 on July 10)

There are 10 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage moves up to 87%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 30 case(s).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds at 38 total, with 13 active cases making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Tied for highest active cases is Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 48 cases and 13 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) gains 3 cases with 8 of them active cases. A letter from the Chief and Council of Driftpile First Nation was posted on their Facebook Site stating: “It is with some concern that we have to announce an additional three (3) positive cases of the Covid-19 virus were identified during the contract tracing from the five (5) cases originally identified on June 24th, 2020.”

“We would like to remind you that all previous cases on the Nation were contained quickly and all those affected successfully recovered with mild to medium symptoms.”

The city of Fort McMurray holds at 56 cases with 4 of them active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) gains another case making a total of 11 with 2 of them active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds at 8 total cases and 2 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds at 1 active case.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) gains 1 new active case for a total of 8 cases.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,596 cases in Alberta, and 160 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 19 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 12 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,595 cases, 50 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,844 cases have recovered, which holds at 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 592 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:203, Calgary:228, North:44, South:96, Central:13.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 107,126 confirmed cases. There have been 8,759 deaths recorded.

There have been 70,901 recovered cases in Canada which holds at 72% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 3,106,931 confirmed cases. There are 132,855 deaths recorded and 983,185 recovered cases, which moves up to 33%.

There are 12,439,087 cases worldwide. There are 558,562 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 6,827,859 cases recovered globally, which holds at 57%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,800,827), India (793,802), Russia(712,863), and Peru (319,646). No other country has reached the 310,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(70,398), followed by the United Kingdom (44,735), Italy (34,938), and Mexico (32,526). France has reached 30,007. No other country has reached the 30,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,199,310), US (983,185), India moves up to third (495,516), Russia moves down to fourth (488,234), , and Chile(278,053). All other countries are below 250,000 recovered cases.

