COVID-19 UPDATE – April 7, 2020

As of April 7, Alberta Health has confirmed 25 new cases in Alberta.

There are 90 cases in the North Zone, 1373 cases in Alberta, and 26 deaths in Alberta (4 in Edmonton zone, 17 in Calgary Zone, 4 in North Zone, and 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 1373 cases, 31 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

There has only been 1 new case in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

The North Zone includes: 1 active case in the Mackenzie County, 1 active case in the County of Northern Lights, 3 recovered cases in the Northern Sunrise County, 5 recovered cases in the MD of Peace, 3 active cases in the County of GP, 2 recovered cases in Grande Prairie, 1 active and 1 recovered case in the MD of Greenview, 19 active cases, 3 recovered and 2 deaths in the MD of Smoky River, 8 active, 5 recovered, and 1 death in Big Lakes County, 4 covered cases in the MD of Lesser Slave River, 5 active cases, 1 recovered, and 1 death in the Municipality of Jasper, 2 active and 1 recovered cases in Yellowhead County, 2 recovered cases in the County of Barrhead, 1 recovered case in Westlock, 1 active and 1 recovered case in Lac Ste. Anne County, 4 active and 3 recovered cases in the MD of Bonnyville, 3 recovered cases in the City of Cold Lake, 2 active cases in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, 1 active and 3 recovered cases in the City of Fort McMurray.

Within the 1373 cases in Alberta, 447 are recovered.

Canada has 17,897 confirmed cases. There have been 381 deaths recorded.

There have been 4028 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 374,329 confirmed cases. There are 12,064 deaths recorded.

There are 1,282,931 cases worldwide. There are 72,776 deaths recorded worldwide.

Premier Jason Kenney will address Albertans on Tuesday, April 7 at 6 pm.

