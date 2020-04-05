COVID-19 UPDATE – April 4, 2020

As of April 4, Alberta Health has confirmed 106 new cases in Alberta.

There are 68 cases in the North Zone, 1181 cases in Alberta, and 20 deaths in Alberta (4 in Edmonton zone, 13 in Calgary Zone, 3 in North Zone). Of the 1181 cases, 25 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

3 more cases have been confirmed in High Prairie Zone, 1 in Slave Lake Zone, 6 in Falher Zone, 1 in Bonnyville Zone.

People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV or COVID-19). Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus, for example by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene.

Practise frequent hand hygiene and coughing and sneezing etiquette. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, such as toys and door handles.

The North Zone includes: There are 10 cases in the High Prairie Zone, 4 in the Slave Lake Zone, 17 in the Falher Zone, 8 in the Peace River Zone, 1 in the High Level Zone, 1 in the Valleyview Zone, 1 in the Grande Prairie County Zone, 2 in the city Grande Prairie, 2 in the Barrhead Zone, 2 in the Mayerthorpe Zone, 1 in the Westlock Zone, 3 in city of Fort McMurray, 5 in the Jasper Zone, 3 in the Hinton Zone, 6 in the Bonnyville Zone, and 2 in the Cold Lake Zone.

Within the 1181 cases in Alberta, 240 are recovered.

Canada has 14,426 confirmed cases.

There have been 2603 recovered cases in Canada.

There are 1,133,758 cases worldwide.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news.