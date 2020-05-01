COVID-19 UPDATE – April 30, 2020

Premier Kenney announces Relaunch Strategy that will have hairdressers, retail stores, and restaurants open for business starting May 14 as part of Stage 1.

As of April 30, Alberta Health has confirmed 190 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are a total of 6 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours : 2 new cases in Mackenzie County, 1 new case in the city of Grande Prairie, 1 new case in Big Lakes County, 1 new case in Yellowhead County, and 1 new case in the County of St. Paul.

There are over 50% of the cases in the North Zone that have recovered.

There has been 0 deaths in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 21 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami), the highest of cases in the North Zone. Out of a total of 65 cases, 34 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The City of Fort McMurray has 16 active cases, with 5 recovered.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has 15 active cases and a total of 18 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 12 active cases. Out of a total of 22 cases, 10 people have recovered.

There are 211 cases in the North Zone, 5355 cases in Alberta, and 89 deaths in Alberta (57 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 14 in North Zone, 5 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 5355 cases, 22 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 2161 have recovered.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. A previously reported death in the Calgary Zone was discovered to not be a COVID-19 related death and the numbers today reflect that change.

Canada has 53,236 confirmed cases. There have been 3,184 deaths recorded.

There have been 21,423 recovered cases in Canada. The first case in Nunavut has been recorded.

The USA has 1,031,659 confirmed cases. There are 60,057 deaths recorded.

There are 3,099,445 cases worldwide. There are 217,769 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and France. Canada holds at number 12. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 27,967 losses, followed by the United Kingdom (26,771), Spain (24,543), France (24,376).

Premier Jason Kenney announces Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there has been a drop in reports of child abuse & neglect, Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

A new website to connect volunteers with charities to see where help is needed is being launched called Alberta Cares Connector.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits, credits and support payments with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA): COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Support for Students and Recent Graduates Impacted by COVID-19 has been announced.