COVID-19 UPDATE – April 3, 2020

As of April 3, Alberta Health has confirmed 96 new cases in Alberta.

137 cases are suspected to be attributed to Community Transmission.

There are 57 cases in the North Zone, 1075 cases in Alberta, and 18 deaths in Alberta (4 in Edmonton zone, 11 in Calgary Zone, 3 in North Zone). Of the 1075 cases, 24 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

A 20 year old woman in Edmonton was lost to COVID-19. It is unknown if she had underlying health conditions.

Another case has been confirmed in Slave Lake.

The North Zone includes: There are 7 cases in the High Prairie Zone, 3 in the Slave Lake Zone, 11 in the Falher Zone, 8 in the Peace River Zone, 1 in the High Level Zone, 1 in the Valleyview Zone, 1 in the Grande Prairie County Zone, 2 in the city Grande Prairie, 2 in the Barrhead Zone, 2 in the Mayerthorpe Zone, 1 in the Westlock Zone, 3 in city of Fort McMurray, 5 in the Jasper Zone, 3 in the Hinton Zone, 5 in the Bonnyville Zone, and 2 in the Cold Lake Zone.

Within the 1075 cases in Alberta, 196 are recovered.

Canada has 12,537 confirmed cases.

There have been 2186 recovered cases in Canada.

There are 976,249 cases worldwide.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news.