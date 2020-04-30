COVID-19 UPDATE – April 29, 2020

As of April 29, Alberta Health has confirmed 315 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are a total of 3 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours : 1 new case in Big Lakes County, 1 new case in the city of Fort McMurray, and for the first time, 1 new case in Woodlands County.

In the last 24 hours, there are over 3 million cases worldwide. The USA has reached over 1 million cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 51 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 22 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami), the highest of cases in the North Zone. Out of a total of 65 cases, 33 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 19 active cases – the second highest in the North Zone. Out of a total of 20 cases, 1 person has recovered.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has 14 active cases and a total of 17 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The first case in Woodlands County (Whitecourt, Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) has been reported.

There are 205 cases in the North Zone, 5165 cases in Alberta, and 87 deaths in Alberta (57 in Calgary Zone, 11 in Edmonton zone, 14 in North Zone, 4 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 5165 cases, 22 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 1953 have recovered.

There has been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours all in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 51,597 confirmed cases. There have been 2,996 deaths recorded.

There have been 20,327 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 1,005,147 confirmed cases. There are 57,505 deaths recorded.

There are 3,024,059 cases worldwide. There are 208,112 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom. Canada holds at number 12. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 27,682 losses, followed by the United Kingdom (26,097), Spain (24,275), France (24,087). The UK jumped from 5th place to 3rd highest deaths.

Dr. Hinshaw announces new Public Health Orders for Continuing Care Facilities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment boost in May and the Snowbirds are flying over Canada.

Resources

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there has been a drop in reports of child abuse & neglect, Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

A new website to connect volunteers with charities to see where help is needed is being launched called Alberta Cares Connector.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits, credits and support payments with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA): COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Support for Students and Recent Graduates Impacted by COVID-19 has been announced.