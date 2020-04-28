COVID-19 UPDATE – April 28, 2020

As of April 28, Alberta Health has confirmed 154 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are a total of 6 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours : 5 new cases in MD of Smoky River and 1 new case in Big Lakes County

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 44 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 23 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami), the highest of cases in the North Zone. Out of a total of 65 cases, 32 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 19 active cases – the second highest in the North Zone. Out of a total of 20 cases, 1 person has recovered.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has 14 active cases and a total of 17 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Tom McMillan, the Assistant Director, Communications, Alberta Health, confirmed as of April 27, 2020, that Manoir Du Lac in McLennan, AB, has a total of 46 cases and 10 deaths, and J.B. Woods in High Prairie, AB, has a total of 21 cases and 2 deaths. It is unclear why the 2nd death has not been reported in the Alberta statistics for Big Lakes County. Manoir Du Lac and J.B. Woods are the only two continuing care facilities in the North Zone that are listed as having outbreaks.

There are 202 cases in the North Zone, 4850 cases in Alberta, and 80 deaths in Alberta (50 in Calgary Zone, 11 in Edmonton zone, 14 in North Zone, 4 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 4850 cases, 21 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 1800 have recovered.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 50,026 confirmed cases. There have been 2859 deaths recorded.

There have been 19,190 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 981,246 confirmed cases. There are 55,258 deaths recorded.

There are 2,959,929 cases worldwide. There are 202,733 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom has surpassed Germany taking the fifth spot. Canada holds at number 12. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 27,359 losses, followed by Spain (23,822), France (23,660), and the United Kingdom 21,678).

Resources

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there has been a drop in reports of child abuse & neglect, Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

A new website to connect volunteers with charities to see where help is needed is being launched called Alberta Cares Connector.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits, credits and support payments with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA): COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Support for Students and Recent Graduates Impacted by COVID-19 has been announced.