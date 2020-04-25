COVID-19 UPDATE – April 24, 2020

As of April 24, Alberta Health has confirmed 297 new cases in Alberta.

There are a total of 8 new cases in the North Zone: 6 new cases in Mackezie County, 1 new case in Lac Ste Anne County, and 1 new case in the city of Fort McMurray.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 41 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 17 active cases, the highest in the North Zone, in the MD of Smoky River. Out of a total of 51 cases, 24 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta. A few of the following municipalities are located in the county:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 16 active cases – the second highest in the North Zone. 1 person has recovered.

The Big Lakes County has 5 active cases and a total of 15 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

There are 165 cases in the North Zone, 4017 cases in Alberta, and 72 deaths in Alberta (10 in Edmonton zone, 45 in Calgary Zone, 14 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the South Zone). Of the 4017 cases, 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

Within the 4017 cases in Alberta, 1390 are recovered.

There have been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 43,888 confirmed cases. There have been 2,302 deaths recorded.

There have been 15,469 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 865,585 confirmed cases. There are 48,816 deaths recorded.

There are 2,631,839 cases worldwide. There are 182,100 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. Canada ranks in the top 15. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 25,969 losses, followed by Spain (22,524), France (22,245), and the United Kingdom (19,506).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance for small businesses. There will also be a virtual vigil for those lost to the shooting last Saturday. Nova Scotia Remembers is a tribute that was broadcasted on different mediums at 5:00pm MST (7:00pm AST) on April 24.

Resources

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there has been a drop in reports of child abuse & neglect, Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

A new website to connect volunteers with charities to see where help is needed is being launched called Alberta Cares Connector.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.