COVID-19 UPDATE – April 22, 2020

As of April 22, Alberta Health has confirmed 306 new cases in Alberta.

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

There has been 2 new cases and 4 deaths in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The first case of COVID-19 in a First Nations community has occurred. There is 1 confirmed case at Sucker Creek, AB. This case was a result of a contact with a case in High Prairie, AB. The confirmed case is in self-isolation and was quickly identified and handled to prevent further spread. No risk to the community has been identified. Dr. Hinshaw commended the community for the way the case was handled and is not concerned about any outbeak.

Currently, there are 19 active cases, the highest in the North Zone, in the MD of Smoky River. Out of a total of 50 cases, 21 people have recovered. a total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone. 3 of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Big Lakes County has 5 active cases and a total of 15 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The first confirmed active case has occurred in Athabasca County.

There have been 2 outbreaks identified in the North Zone: J.B. Woods in High Prairie, AB and Manoir Du Lac in McLennan, AB. Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases. Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases.

There are 150 cases in the North Zone, 3401 cases in Alberta, and 66 deaths in Alberta (9 in Edmonton zone, 42 in Calgary Zone, 14 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 3095 cases, 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 32 case(s).

Within the 3401 cases in Alberta, 1310 are recovered.

There have been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 40,190 confirmed cases. There have been 1,974 deaths recorded.

There have been 13,986 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 802,583 confirmed cases. There are 44,575 deaths recorded.

There are 2,475,723 cases worldwide. There are 169,151 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. Canada ranks in the top 15. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 25,085 losses, followed by Spain (21,717), France (21,340), and the United Kingdom (18,100).

A new website to connect volunteers with charities to see where help is needed is being launched called Alberta Cares Connector.

A new award called the Northern Lights Award has been created to give to people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first recipient is from Okotoks, AB, a grade nine student, Owen Plumb. He created face shields for front line workers in his community using his 3D printer.

On April 21, 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Emergency Community Support Fund. He also announced the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy will give qualifying employers up to $847 per employee each week so they can keep people on payroll. A new calculator will be available on the CRA website and employers will be able to apply for the subsidy as of Monday, April 27, 2020.