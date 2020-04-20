COVID-19 UPDATE – April 20, 2020

As of April 20, Alberta Health has confirmed 241 new cases in Alberta. Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

There has been 6 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Another resident of Manoir Du Lac in McLennan, AB was lost to COVID-19 today. This brings their total to 7 deaths. Manoir Du Lac is now being directly handled by Alberta Health Services to control the outbreak (see related story here).

There are 20 active cases in the MD of Smoky River, 1 of them new in the last 24 hours and a total of 22 recovered.

The Big Lakes County has 7 active cases and a total of 13 people have recovered.

There are 4 new cases in Mackenzie County and 1 new case in Clear Hills County. This is the first case for Clear Hills County.

There are 143 cases in the North Zone, 2908 cases in Alberta, and 59 deaths in Alberta (9 in Edmonton zone, 40 in Calgary Zone, 9 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 29083 cases, 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 24 case(s).

Within the 2908 cases in Alberta, 1230 are recovered.

There have been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 36,831 confirmed cases. There have been 1,690 deaths recorded.

There have been 12,586 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 746,625 confirmed cases. There are 39,083 deaths recorded.

There are 2,319,066 cases worldwide. There are 157,970 deaths recorded worldwide. The top 5 highest ranked country of cases (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. Russia has moved from the top 15 into the top 10. Canada ranks in the top 15.

For the first time in history energy prices are in the negative. There are 500,000 jobs connected with the energy sector.

The issue with masks being sourced from China and the concern that Alberta was sending locally sourced masks out of province was addressed by the Minister of Health. All masks are being sourced form China and are tested and inspected by Alberta Health Services. The same masks Albertans are using are the same ones that are being shared with other provinces. The AHS are working with the supplier to make better nose guards and to make the masks with more material to cover the chin. It was noted that pre-COVID-19, AHS used 200,000 masks per week and now, during COVID-19, they are using 600,000 masks a day. Locally sourced manufactures could not possibly keep up with the demand.

There have been 460 cases identified as connected to the Cargill Meat Processing Plant in High Level. Over 100 cases are a result of spread from members of the same household and into the community. There is also a connection to cases in Calgary.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news.