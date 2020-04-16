COVID-19 UPDATE – April 16, 2020

As of April 16, Alberta Health has confirmed 162 new cases in Alberta. Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

Due to a power outage at the Alberta Health data centre, a small electrical fire brought down the reporting system. This has taken longer than expected to restart all the software and secure the data. Alberta Health hopes to have complete data for next week. Complete breakdowns of numbers for the North Zone were not available for today’s posting.

1 death, a female in her 80’s, has occurred at Manoir Du Lac in McLennan, AB. There has been 38 confirmed cases of staff & residents and 5 deaths at the Manoir Du Lac.

There are 2158 cases in Alberta, and 50 deaths in Alberta (7 in Edmonton zone, 35 in Calgary Zone, 7 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 2158 cases, 19 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

The outbreak reported for Kearle Lake Oil Sands Project, north of Fort McMurray has been clarified to say that 1 person is at the site and 2 others have been confirmed as being infected from the site, but are actually off site. 6 people connected to the site are in quarantine waiting for results.

Golf Courses and Driving Ranges are stilled considered non-essential and will not be allowed to be open for public use.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw encourages people to keep washing hands and practising good hygiene and to continue physical distancing. Wearing a cloth mask can offer some protection but only if physical distancing of 6feet/2metres apart is done. The Coronavirus is not an airborne disease but it does travel in droplets from person to person (such as in saliva, a sneeze, a cough). The problem with masks is that most users handle them improperly when removing them and may infect themselves just by touch.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 30,092 confirmed cases. There have been 1,193 deaths recorded.

There have been 9,674 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 632,548 confirmed cases. There are 31,071 deaths recorded.

There are 1,995,983 cases worldwide. There are 131,037 deaths recorded worldwide. The top 5 countries with the highest cases (from highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, Germany, & France. Canada ranks in the top 15.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional support for small businesses, today.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news.