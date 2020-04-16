COVID-19 UPDATE – April 15, 2020

As of April 15, Alberta Health has confirmed 126 new cases in Alberta. This is attributed to increased testing. Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

There has been 0 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. However, due to an outage at the Alberta Health data centre there has been a complete shut down of data feeds and it has not been able to be restarted. Alberta Health will have complete data for April 16, 2020. Complete breakdowns of numbers were not available for today’s posting.

There has been an outbreak reported for Kearle Lake Oil Sands Project, north of Fort McMurray. 3 people have been confirmed and 6 are in quarantine waiting for results. This is not part of the North Zone numbers today.

There are 107 cases in the North Zone, 1996 (preliminary) cases in Alberta, and 48 deaths in Alberta (7 in Edmonton zone, 34 in Calgary Zone, 6 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 1996 cases, 19 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

Premier Kenney announced that 53 million dollars, in addition to the 140 million already committed, will be given to Mental Health support. There will be 25 million dollars committed to a grant program for community groups in support of addiction and recovery programs.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

Within the 1996 cases in Alberta, 914 are recovered.

There have been no deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 28,381 confirmed cases. There have been 1,010 deaths recorded.

There have been 8,937 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 605,390 confirmed cases. There are 24,582 deaths recorded.

There are 1,918,138 cases worldwide. There are 123,126 deaths recorded worldwide.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news.

Please note: Technical difficulties occur near the end of the video and sound may not play.