COVID-19 UPDATE – April 13, 2020

As of April 13, Alberta Health has confirmed 82 new cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. They are both in the City of Fort McMurray.

There are 105 cases in the North Zone, 1732 cases in Alberta, and 46 deaths in Alberta (7 in Edmonton zone, 32 in Calgary Zone, 6 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 1732 cases, 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

2 deaths occurred in Calgary in the last 24 hours.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

Within the 1732 cases in Alberta, 877 are recovered. There are more than half of recovered cases in Alberta then there are active cases.

Canada has 25,680 confirmed cases. There have been 780 deaths recorded.

There have been 7756 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 554,849 confirmed cases. There are 21,942 deaths recorded.

There are 1,776,867 worldwide. There are 111,828 deaths recorded worldwide.

