COVID-19 UPDATE – April 10, 2020

As of April 10, Alberta Health has confirmed 49 new cases in Alberta. This has been attributed to a syncing issue between the labs and the data services. There is still about a 2% positivity rate which is consistent. There have also been more tests being done and numbers announced today could actually be even higher.

There has been 0 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. There are 6 confirmed cases at J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie, AB (see related story here). There are 16 confirmed cases and 2 losses at the Manoir du Lac in McLennan, AB (see related story here).

There are 97 cases in the North Zone, 1500 cases in Alberta, and 39 deaths in Alberta (6 in Edmonton zone, 26 in Calgary Zone, 4 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 2 unknown). Of the 1500 cases, 17 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

New outbreak standards are now in place for operators, managers and staff at all congregate health settings, including all hospitals, nursing homes, designated supportive living and long-term care facilities, seniors lodges and facilities in which residential addiction treatment services are offered.

Alberta Health Services workers will be required to wear surgical masks at all times. New guidelines for identifying symptoms in residents of long term care are being put into place to catch the virus earlier (such as a hoarse voice or trouble swallowing because of a sore throat). Typical COVID-19 symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, or sore throat that is not related to a pre-existing illness or health condition.

Golf Courses are considered non-essential and will not be open to the public. Greenskeepers and upkeep staff are allowed to be at the Golf Courses for maintenance purposes only.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

Within the 1500 cases in Alberta, 713 are recovered. 201 cases in Alberta are suspected of Community Transmission.

Canada has 22,148 confirmed cases. There have been 569 deaths recorded.

There have been 6013 recovered cases in Canada. There is no current regional information for Canada at time of posting.

The USA has 459,165 confirmed cases. There are 16,570 deaths recorded. This is more cases than Italy and Spain combined.

There are 1,521,252 cases worldwide. There are 92,798 deaths recorded worldwide.

As Albertans look forward to the holiday weekend, they are being reminded to:

avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household

find ways to connect while being physically separated

worship in a way that does not put people at risk, including participating in virtual or live-streamed religious celebrations

