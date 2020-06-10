COVID-19 testing available to all Albertans

SPN Staff

Any resident in Alberta can now get tested for COVID-19 with or without symptoms.



Free appointments are offered at Alberta Health Services assessment centre locations in the North Zone, says an AHS news release dated June 2.



Appointments are easily scheduled online at www.ahs.ca/covid.



Where service for Internet is not available, phone 811 for an appointment.



Getting tested helps people protect each other and move forward together.



Testing is done with a throat swab. It will determine whether you had COVID-19 at the time your swab is taken, even if you were not showing symptoms at that time.



Testing will not tell you whether you have previously had COVID-19. It will also not tell you whether you have any immunity to COVID-19.



Results will be provided by phone within a few days of the swabbing appointment.



Regardless of test results, it is important to continue to follow the public health measures and recommendations in place, to reduce spread of COVID-19.



Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is legally required to self-isolate. The isolation period is for 10 days from the start of symptoms, or until symptoms resolve, whichever takes longer.



If you do not have symptoms but do test positive, you must still self-isolate for 10 days from day of test.



If you develop symptoms within those 10 days, you must self-isolate until symptoms disappear or for 10 days from symptom onset, whichever is longer.



For details on legally required self-isolation, visit: https://www.alberta.ca/isolation.aspx.



Expanded testing is an important part of the effort to contain COVID-19 in Alberta. Testing will provide a clearer picture of how well Alberta’s public health measures are working to contain COVID-19.



The information is important to help guide further progress in Alberta’s relaunch.