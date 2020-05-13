COVID-19 Pandemic Update #8

by Brian Panasiuk,

Mayor,

Town of High Prairie

Following is a transcript of the post made by Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk May 6, as provided by the mayor:

On behalf of High Prairie town council, I wanted to share an update on the Town’s response to the COVID pandemic.



Council recognizes that the fallout of the COVID pandemic combined with the historically low price of oil is causing financial stress for many residents and businesses. These are very difficult times for many businesses and residents.



That is why town council approved yet another program for the businesses and residents.

Council has previously approved:

Utility Deferral Program.

A reduction in the Town operating budget.

Tax Deferral Program – which includes extending the payment due date with no penalty and reducing the penalty for late payment.

On Tuesday night [May5], council has now approved a Tax Relief Program. This new program will reduce the tax bill for both residential and non-residential ratepayers, by one month or 1/12th of the taxes owed. This one month tax reduction will show up on your tax bill which will be coming out in the next couple of weeks.



I want to remind everyone that on top of these programs from the Town, there are many federal and provincial programs available to assist people in these difficult times. Check out the Alberta COVID website for a listing of many of the programs.



The Town collects the education tax and the Seniors Foundations Levy on behalf of the Province.



These requisitions have to be paid regardless of whether the Town receives payment from the property owners. Given the tax deferral program extends when taxes may get paid this can create cash flow problems for the Town and is why we are encouraging all property owners who have the means and ability to pay by June to do so.



I want to assure everyone the Town is going to continue to deliver all the essential services however, with costs of these relief programs we may have to defer some capital projects. That means that a street that ideally should be repaved may get delayed by a year. Council is currently working with the Town’s administration to identify the priority projects that need to go ahead now and which can be deferred.



As you have likely heard the Province released its relaunch strategy. The Town is looking at how this strategy will impact the Town facilities and will give an update as soon as information is finalized.



Till then, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy!