COVID-19 LONG WEEKEND UPDATE – May 16-18, 2020

As of May 18 Alberta Health has confirmed 168 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours.

There is 1 new cases in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

Just over 91.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The highest amount of active cases in the North Zone is currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) which has 7 active cases followed by the MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) with 3 active cases and Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) with 2 active cases.

There are 229 cases in the North Zone, 6683 cases in Alberta, and 128 deaths in Alberta (92 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 8 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6683 cases, 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 5519 have recovered, which is just over 84% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours all in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 78,072 confirmed cases. There have been 5,842 deaths recorded.

There have been 39,228 recovered cases in Canada which nearly 54.5% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,480,349 confirmed cases. There are 89,407 deaths recorded.

There are 4,696,849 cases worldwide. There are 315,131 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Russia, Brazil (up from 6th), United Kingdom, Spain. Canada holds at 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (34,876), followed by Italy with 32,007 losses, France (28,242) and Spain (27,709). Brazil has now reached 16,370 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: US (272,265), Germany (155,041), Italy (127,326), Turkey (111,577), Iran (95,661).

The next update will be May 19, 2020.

