COVID-19 forces court to delay poaching cases

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several people from the High Prairie and Slave Lake areas charged in a major fish poaching operation were back in local court in late March.



Three appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 23.



Ryan Ira Andrews is charged with three counts of unauthorized selling of fish, while Lee Roy Andrews and Elizabeth Ann Andrews each face two counts of unauthorized selling of fish. Matters for all three were put over to June 1 for plea as courts deal with restricted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Docket matters heard March 23 were set over for 10 weeks.



Brian Edmund Emes was on the docket in Slave Lake provincial court March 25 and the matter was put over to June 3 for plea. He is charged with two counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish.



The four are among 33 individuals from High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake, and other Alberta communities, facing 80 charges under the General Fisheries [Alberta] Regulations by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



Charges include the unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including lake whitefish and walleye.



The other people charged reside in Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Castor and Halkirk.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced the charges Jan. 23 after concluding a two-year undercover investigation focused on the trafficking of fish in northern and central Alberta.



The investigation began when officers received information alleging that unlawful trafficking of fish was occurring in the High Prairie and Faust areas.



Officers began an undercover investigation in November 2017.



The investigation revealed a network of illegal killers and buyers of fish.



There is no commercial fishery in Alberta and Métis/Treaty harvesting rights allow for personal subsistence use only.



The final undercover buy on Jan. 23 resulted in the seizure of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck, four gill nets, five fish tubs and gill netting equipment.



During the course of the investigation it was estimated that approximately 12,000 pounds of fish were allegedly illegally killed and subsequently trafficked from Lesser Slave Lake and Winagami Lake.



All fish that were seized during the operation will be distributed to people in need throughout Alberta.



Any unregulated trade in fish and wildlife helps fuel black market demand, which could lead to increased poaching and pressure on fish and wildlife populations.



The penalty for trafficking fish is a maximum $100,000 and one-year incarceration per count.