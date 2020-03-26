COVID-19 cases in HP region remains at 5

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The number of COVID-19 cases in the High Prairie area remains at five.

Statistics from Alberta Health Services released March 25 again reported the number of cases at five, which has been so for several days.

Nearby, Slave Lake has three cases, Barrhead two and Grande Prairie one – the same numbers as yesterday. One new case has been diagnosed in the Westlock area.

The North Zone, which encompasses High Prairie and most of geographic Alberta, has 23.

In all, 358 cases have been confirmed in Alberta. That is 61 more than yesterday.