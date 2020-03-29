COVID-19 cases in HP Region increases to 6

March 28

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The number of COVID-19 cases in the High Prairie area has increased to six from five.

Statistics from Alberta Health Services released March 28 confirm the extra case.

Following are the numbers of cases nearby including High Prairie:

8 – Peace River

6 – High Prairie

5 – Falher

2 – Barrhead

2 – Slave Lake

1 – Grande Prairie

1 – High Level

1 – Valleyview

1 – Westlock

621 – Alberta

The North Zone, which encompasses High Prairie and most of geographic Alberta, has 43.

In all, 621 cases have been confirmed in Alberta. ���˸�A