COVID-19 cases in HP area holding steady at 5

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The number of COVID-19 cases in the High Prairie area remains at five.

Statistics from Alberta Health Services released March 24 again reported the number of cases at five, which has been so for several days.

Nearby, Slave Lake has three cases, Barrhead two and Grande Prairie one.

The North Zone, which encompasses High Prairie and most of geographic Alberta, has 20.

At High Prairie town council’s meeting March 24, two councillors commented on the numbers.

“Twenty positives in the North [Zone],” said Councillor Brian Gilroy.

“Five in High Prairie,” said Councillor Debbie Rose. “That is a big number as related to the entire North.”

The High Prairie zone is roughly defined as the area encompassing Big Lakes County.

In all, 358 cases have been confirmed in Alberta.